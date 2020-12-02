PDP splits over participation in Kano LG election

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has expressed readiness to participate in the forthcoming Local Government elections in the State scheduled for January 2021.

The state Interim Chairman of the faction, Muhammina Lamido, announced this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Tuesday the Kwankwasiyya faction of the PDP addressed newsmen that they will not partake in the forthcoming election.

According to Lamido, “the attention of the PDP interim administrative committee in Kano State has been drawn to a media statement accredited to one Danladi Abdulhamid that the PDP in Kano State does not have candidates and may not partake in the election.