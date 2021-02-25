PDP Southwest congress : Makinde decries activities of “reactionary elements”

“And they also try to corrupt the judicial system in Nigeria.” he said

The governor declared that such would never be allowed again, “because this is a PDP that is getting ready to take the mantle of leadership in this country and we want to provide leadership that is above board for the country.”

Makinde said that he and other men and women of integrity within PDP will not to do anything that will compromise any aspect of governance in Nigeria.

He urged the national working committee of the party to deal with the issue decisively.