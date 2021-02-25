PDP Southwest congress : Makinde decries activities of “reactionary elements”

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has decried calls by some ‘’reactionary elements ‘’ within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the postponement of the Southwest Zonal Congress slated for March 6.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday in Ibadan, Makinde urged the National Working Committee of the party not to heed the call of the reactionary elements.

“I heard the disturbing news that our national working committee is planning to postpone the South-West Zonal Congress because some people went to court to complain about the venue for the conduct of the congress.

“PDP has moved from allowing, within its fold, reactionary elements to have their way.

“May be in the past, it was possible for the elements within PDP to collude with the national working committee to file cases where they are the plaintiff and the defendant.

“And they also try to corrupt the judicial system in Nigeria.” he said

The governor declared that such would never be allowed again, “because this is a PDP that is getting ready to take the mantle of leadership in this country and we want to provide leadership that is above board for the country.”

Makinde said that he and other men and women of integrity within PDP will not to do anything that will compromise any aspect of governance in Nigeria.

He urged the national working committee of the party to deal with the issue decisively.

The governor said that the Southwest PDP was ready to hold its congress and produce zonal executives who would be acceptable to the majority of the people of the zone.

He further intimated the national working committee that the Southwest zonal caucus meeting had been held where they reaffirmed the zoning arrangement for the positions of the Southwest zonal executives.

Makinde disclosed that each state in the zone had put together a unity list which they intend to take to the congress proper on March 6.(NAN)

