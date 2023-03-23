PDP sets up Katsina state Caretaker Committee

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the composition of the Katsina State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Katsina State chapter.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, in a statement.on Thursday noted that the committee would be for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

He stated,”The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of our the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), approved the composition of the Katsina State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Katsina State chapter for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

“The Members of the Katsina State PDP Caretaker Committee are;

Dr. Abdulrahman Usman – Chairman Hon. Nura Shehu Giwa – Member Hon. Haruna Jami – Member Lawal I Safana – Member Sanusi Audu Fari – Member Nura Ahmadu Kurfi – Member Sani Abdullahi Daba – Member Magajiya Lawal Matazu – Member Ado Dan Turai – Member Hon. Hamza Yunusa Jibia – Member Abdulhamid Danbatta – Member Aisha Medinat Ibrahim – Member Halima Zubairu Abdulhamid – Secretary.

“The NWC urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Katsina State to remain united and continue to work together for the task ahead.”