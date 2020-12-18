PDP sets up committee on electoral act, constitutional amendment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee on the proposed amendment of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Committee, according to a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Friday, would be chaired by former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu.

According to Ologbondiyan the committee is to, among other things, collate inputs from critical stakeholders as well as engage relevant civil society organisations on the amendments.

“The committee is also expected to work closely with the National Assembly for more inclusive and accelerated processes in the desired amendment to the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

“Such amendments include a constitutional review that will, among other things, entrench the desired federal structure.

“The review of the Electoral Act that will guarantee free, fair, clean, transparent and credible elections, while eliminating loopholes that encourage violence, manipulations and rigging at all levels,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that members of the committee included Sen. Suleiman Nazif, Sen. Emmanuel Enoidem, Mr Tajudeen Yusuf, Mr Kingsley Chinda, Sen. Sahabi Yau, and Sen. Biodun Olujimi.

Others were Mrs Laurentia Mallam, Dr Oche Joseph Otorkpa (Youths Demography), Ms Joyce Ramnap and Mr Taminu Turaki, who will serve as the secretary of the committee.

He urged all critical stakeholders and party members to avail themselves of the opportunity presented by the establishment of the committee to make contributions towards the proposed amendment. (NAN)