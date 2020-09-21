PDP Senatorial Candidate mourns Emir Idris’ death

Share the news













Lawal Adamu Usman, People’s Democratic Party Senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central has described the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris as a monumental loss.

He particularly said he remember the late Emir as an accurate personification of peace whose inspiring presence and untiring efforts to keep the flames of unity in Nigeria alive was legendary.

“As we join the nation in mourning, it is important to place on record our immeasurable gratitude to the late Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris, whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Zazzau, of northern Nigerian, and citizens of Nigeria as a whole has few parallels,” Adamu said.

He said successive he northern and Nigerian leaderships drew inspiration from the life and works of the late Emir Idris, “and we must strive, in all we do, to live by the personal and social values and standards he lived and set for himself as citizen, subject and leader.

According to him, the late Emir was a passionate believer of the organic links between generations.

“He was always available for young people, and it is no exaggeration to say that the Nigeria lost a great statesman when he died, but the youth lost a mentor, a guardian, a living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young people should strive to achieve,” he said.

.

Related