PDP senator says party deservedly lost 2023 general elections

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Sen. Obinna Ogba (PDP–Ebonyi Central) said on Sunday that the party deservedly lost the 2023 general elections because of mismanagement of affairs by its National Working Committee (NWC).

Ogba told a news conference at his Nkalagu hometown in Ishielu Local Government Area that the NWC shot itself in the foot by the giving the governorship ticket to a “wrong candidate’’.

The senator, who lost the party’s governorship ticket after a protracted legal tussle decided by the Supreme Court, cautioned that the NWC should not suspend any member.

“The fact remains that it is the NWC members who deserve to be suspended starting from the national chairman.

“The national chairman lost his polling booth, ward. Local government area and state and the same thing applied to all the conspirators who offered tickets to whoever understood their language,’’ he charged.

Ogba added, however, that there was still hope for the PDP because it is loved by the people.

“What we need is the right leaders to manage the party’s affairs because no party is stronger than the PDP.

“The Labour Party made strides during the elections, especially during the presidential election because it had mainly our former members who felt annoyed at the state of things in the PDP,’’ he said.

He noted that PDP leaders supported the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for equity and fairness in the state’s power rotation formula.

“Political parties are only avenues to get to various political destinations.

“Leaders of the PDP in Ebonyi made us to believe that the northern district should produce the next governor and I am happy that those I supported won their elections,’’ Ogba said. (NAN)