PDP Senate candidate promises to promote teachers’ welfare

Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Cross River North seat at the National Assembly, has promised to promote teachers’ welfare in the state.



Agom-Jarigbe, said this on Tuesday in Ogoja, when he received members of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT).



“I am a product of teachers been that both my parents were teachers and as such, I have no choice than to always support your course.



“However, with your support to all PDP candidates, especially the governorship candidate, all the ill-treatment melted out to you by the current government in the state will be corrected,” he said.



The candidate presented 25 motorcycles to some members of the union, promising to donate a brand new vehicle to the union before 2023 to aid its movements.

The senator solicited for the support of the union for the PDP governorship candiate, Dr Sandy Onor.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Gregory Olayi, the state NUT Chairman, commended the senator for the quality representation he has given to his people.

Olayi said that the senator’s numerous interventions and contributions in the education sector as a lawmaker have not gone unnoticed and appealed that members of the union be considered in his empowerment programmes.(NAN)

