PDP secretary alleges hijack of congress materials in Borno

The Borno Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that materials meant for Saturday’s congress of the party have been hijacked by a group.

Alhaji Yusuf Dikko, the state PDP secretary, disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen in Maiduguri, adding that a complaint has been sent to the party’s zonal and national headquarters on the matter.

Dikko blamed the problem on the former governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Imam and the immediate past state PDP chairman, Alhaji Zannah Gaddama.



“We have forwarded complaints to the zonal and national headquarters of the party and are still waiting for response,” he said.



Dikko said that he was aware that some members were bent on destroying the party in the state.



“Since our inauguration we have received series of complaints from wards and local government on the activities of those people who wanted to destroy the party for their selfish interest like they did in 2019 general elections,” he said.



Reacting, Gaddama, faulted the claim, saying that the PDP ward congress would hold on Saturday as scheduled across the state.

He said that the materials were not hijacked as they were received from national headquartres.



“Those forms are on sale and we went and purchased them. If they claim that we hijacked them, the national secretariat is there, security agencies are also there, why don’t they report us to them.



“All we know is that ward congress will hold on Sept. 25, while local government congress will take place on Oct.5. The state congress is slated for Oct.16,” Gaddama said.(NAN)

