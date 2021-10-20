PDP screening committee pledges fairness, ahead of convention

The screening committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to be fair to all aspirants, ahead of the Oct. 30 national convention of the party.

Mr Mohammed Adoke, the Chairman of the committee, gave the assurance while addressing newsmen at the beginning of the screening on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adoke described the assignment as crucial to the success of the party, as it was the beginning of the process for electing credible Nigerians to steer the affairs of the party.

He said that Nigerians have been waiting for a moment where committed democrats with proven record of service would takeover the affairs of the party.

“Nigerians have been yearning for the kind of leadership and governance that our party has overtime provided for the country.

“The screening process for the election of the national officers of our party marks the beginning of our collective efforts to once more, bestow credible and effective leadership for the country at all levels.

“We are conscious of the expectations of members of our party especially the aspirants to the various elective positions for a free, fair credible and transparent process.

“We, therefore assure you that we shall not only be guided by these ideals in the discharge of our duty, but also, be meticulous in the observance of our party guidelines.

“We shall justify the confidence reposed in us and deliver on our mandate in the best interest of our country,” Adoke said.

He said that the committee would screen every aspirant that bought and submitted his or her form, adding that the exercise was expected to be concluded within 24 hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 33 aspirants made up of 29 males and four females were vying for 21 elective offices in the party. (NAN)

