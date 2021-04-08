PDP schedules South West congress for Monday

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples (PDP) has scheduled the West of the party for Monday, April 12 Oshogbo, .

The PDP disclosed a by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday.

“The PDP national leadership wish to assure of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying of our party the West.

“The PDP urges all leaders of our party, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the -West and the at large to accordingly guided,” he said.

Ologbondiyan commended the spirit of , unanimity and selflessness exhibited by South West PDP leaders and stakeholders on related to the zone.(NAN)

