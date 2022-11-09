PDP reschedules Atiku’s campaign visit to Kebbi  

By Muhammad Lawal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled the campaign visit of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate to Kebbi State from Nov. 12 to Jan. 28.

Alhaji Sani Dododo, the chairman of the state publicity sub-committee for the event, said this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Dododo said that the shifting was based on certain strategic adjustment by the Presidential Campaign Council.

“The presidential campaign which was scheduled to hold on Saturday, Nov. 12, will now hold on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

“All constituted committees will continue their duties for smooth hosting of the campaign.

“I want to use this medium to express regret over the postponement; however, I want to plead with all supporters to continue with the arrangement for the rally.

“In a similar vein, the committee warns in strong terms that members should desist from spreading rumours as well as statements capable of causing disunity amongst the party members,” he said. (NAN)

