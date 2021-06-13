PDP Reps harp on justice, dialogue to secure Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), House of Representatives members have enjoined Nigerian leaders to tow the path of justice, equity, dialogue, and rule of law in the country.

Rep. Toby Okechukwu, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja to commemorate the Democracy Day.

He added that such path would help to arrest worsening insecurity and arrest separatist agitations across the country.

Okechukwu said that opportunities still abounds in preserving the nation’s democracy and reconstruct the union to a more workable piece.

He said that June 12 was designated Democracy Day in honour of a symbol of the nation’s democratic struggles, the late Chief MKO Abiola.

He added that Abiola, who was unjustly denied the opportunity to exercise an overwhelmingly popular mandate handed him by the Nigerian people on June 12 1993, but only to be celebrated at death.

“The greatest debt the governments and leaders of Nigeria owe every part of this country and every Nigerian is a sense of justice and equity according to the letters and spirit of our constitution.

“The golden rule of justice is to do unto others as you would have them to unto you,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to take conscious steps to do things that would promote national unity and earns it loyalty.

He also called on leaders to be proactive in creating a clement environment for peace to reign to arrest the present security challenges in the country.

Okechukwu commended the leaders of the South East and the Federal Government for the June 11, dialogue in Enugu to deescalate tension in the region.

He stated that it was a right step that should be sustained and replicated nationwide, while wishing Nigerians a happy Democracy Day. (NAN)