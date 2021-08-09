PDP Reps deny meeting over current leadership challenges

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has denied meeting over the current leadership challenges in the party.

This was made known in a statement, made available to Newsdiaryonline, signed by the Minority Leader and Leader of PDP, House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

Elumelu who unequivocally stated that there was no such meeting held regarding the leadership crises in the party, appealed to all party faithful to exercise patience, as the party makes effort to resolve the challenges.

He said,”The attention of the Minority Caucus, particularly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, have been drawn to news reports purporting to be the intervention and outcome of an online meeting of the PDP Caucus in the House regarding the current leadership challenge within the party.

“If such a meeting held, it was without the knowledge of the leadership of the Minority Caucus, and therefore in breach of established procedure.

“Meanwhile, we are working in concert with organs of the party to ensure sustainable resolution of the current challenges that will be in the overall interest of the party and Nigerians.

“We appeal to all party faithful, particularly PDP members in the House of Representatives, to exercise caution and patience as the party addresses the present leadership challenges.”

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...