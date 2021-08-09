PDP Reps caucus calls for resignation of Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, has called on the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, to resign from office to save the opposition force from collapse.

The caucus made the call in a communique signed by the Chairman, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP- Rivers), on Monday in Abuja, at the end of an online meeting on the current crisis rocking the party.

Chinda said that the call followed the accusation of inept leadership against Secondus, which was frustrating party members across the country.

According to the lawmaker, the situation has resulted in mass exit of PDP members at the National Assembly from the party.

The caucus leader said that Secondus should give way for a new chairman that would pilot the affairs of the party for a fresh beginning.

“We urge the chairman to consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader in the party’s current and future interest, with a firm assurance of honourable regards and appreciation by the party leadership now and in years to come.

“This he will do by honourably resigning his position as party chairman immediately, to allow the party an early start,’’ Chnda said.

He said though Secondus had contributed notably to the party in the past, cogent accusations currently being levelled against his leadership far transcended personal issues.

Chinda urged the Board of Trustees (BOT), and the Governors Forum of the PDP, to ensure immediate and firm resolution of the current challenges facing the party.

According to him, this is to enable a re-engineering, re-focusing process that will restore party members and millions of other Nigerians’ hope and confidence in the PDP, as an alternative to the All Progressives Congress. (NAN)

