PDP Reps candidate urges electorate to reject failed politicians

Mr Isaac Kwallu, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate in Plateau, has urged the electorate to reject politicians who held political offices in the past but failed to perform.

The Rep hopeful, who is vying for the Shendam-Quaan-Pan-Mikang Federal Constituency seat, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Kwallu, a former executive chairman of Quaan-Pan Local Government Area of Plateau, urged the electorate to be vigilant to ensure that they do not vote for politicians who had been tested and not trusted.

“Our electorate should punish politicians who have misused the opportunities given to them in the past for them to make impact, but failed.

“They should shun politicians who only come to them during electioneering campaigns.

“The electorate should reject politicians who come with lies, propaganda and fake promises to hoodwink them. My constituents should vote for me because I have a track record of performance,” he said.

He said the driving force behind his ambition was his desire to attract developmental projects to his constituency.

“Becoming a legislator has been my ambition in politics. This explains why the very first elective position that I vied for was the House of Representatives in 2011. I also aspired for the state House in 2015.

“It’s my belief and conviction that no nation can advance without requisite laws that are geared towards development hence my desire to be part of the lawmaking process to enact sound laws for Nigeria.

“Voting for me is a vote for creating opportunities, inclusive growth and sustainable shared prosperity,” he added.

Kwallu, who secured the PDP’s ticket after serving as All Progressives Congress (APC) LG chairman, attributed his victory at the primaries to God.

“The Bible says he who is able to manage a little, should be entrusted with bigger tasks. I believe our party delegates, decided to entrust me with the ticket because of my scorecard in Qua’an-Pan,” he said.

According to him, his experience as a former local government chairman and onetime supervisory councilor for works, has prepared him for the job of a lawmaker at National Assembly.

“The local government is the third tier of government that opens up one’s horizon beyond imagination. Serving my people as executive chairman has tremendously helped me to understand the basic needs and problems in our rural communities.

“My experience at the grassroots level will be very useful in enacting laws that will not only help in better administering the third tier of government but also to revolutionize the rural areas towards a holistic national development,” he said.

The 48-year-old former council boss said he has recorded achievements in virtually all sectors of the economy while serving as LG boss.

“We procured ultramodern medical equipment for the Cottage Hospital, Kwalla, rendered free medical services to thousands of the indigent populace, and established the snake bite treatment center, all worth millions of naira.

“We established the Quaan-Pan Innovation Hub and awarded scholarships to deserving students, as well as reconstructed and expanded the Secretariat Road with solar lights installed.

“We also procured fertiliser and other essential farm inputs, resuscitated the local government owned QP Line Mass Transit service and procured six new vehicles.

“We cleared the contractual liabilities of about 20 years, from 2000 – 2019, and paid all outstanding benefits of past political office holders and civil servants, among many others,” he said.

The National Assembly candidate, who was suspended by the Plateau House of Assembly and subsequently removed from office but which was later voided by the court, said he had forgiven those who conspired against him.

“Well, the High Court has since nullified my so-called suspension and impeachment, I have already forgiven all the culprits, who I’d say are the enemies of democracy and the people,” he said.

He expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious in election, saying that his federal constituency had been the PDP’s domain, having produced representatives for 20 years from 1999 to 2019.

Kwallu promised to develop his constituency in critical areas like agriculture, water, education, healthcare, women and youth employment and empowerment rural electricity and water supply interventions, among others.

“My constituency is mainly agrarian and rural, whereby farming is the predominant preoccupation of the bulk of the population.

“Therefore, I will first lobby the National Agricultural Land Development Agency (NALDA) to open up rural feeder roads across the entire constituency and construct rural market stalls.

“We’ll also partner with agro mechanisation agencies to provide tractors, rice milling machines, cassava processors to cooperative societies and lobby for construction of earth dams to promote irrigation and commercial fish farming.

“For our teeming youths and women, I will provide sustainable empowerment by lobbying for the establishment of a vocational education and technical center, an entrepreneurship and ICT skills hub, lobbying for employment in federal MDAs and the establishment of entrepreneurship seed fund for businesses and sports development centers,” he said.(NAN)

