PDP Rep candidate urges campaign team, supporters to avoid violence

By Hilary Akalugwu

Chief Vita Abba, the People Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate for Nsukka/Igboeze-South Federal constituency of Enugu State, has urged his campaign team and supporters to avoid violence no matter the provocation during campaign.

Abba who is an engineer by profession, gave the advice in Nsukka on Thursday while inaugurating his Campaign Office for the 2023 general elections\. The office is located at Ugwuoye, Nsukka, along Enugu Road.

He said his House of Representatives ambition is a divine mandate which is not worth the blood of anybody.“Please as we embark on campaign for the forthcoming elections, avoid anything that will result in violence no matter the provocations by our political opponents.“No matter the temptations or provocations say no to violence; instead report such issues to me so that I will report it to security agencies for appropriate actions, please do not engage in self help,” he said.

Abba, a former Chairman of PDP in Enugu State, said that his opponents knew that he would beat them in 2023 but are contesting to build their Curriculum Vitae (CV).“Candidates from other political parties who are contesting with me want to add something to their CVs, that in 2023 they contested for Nsukka/Igboeze-South Federal constituency House of Representatives election against Abba,” he said.

The PDP candidate expressed appreciation to Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and PDP leadership in Enugu State for finding him worthy to be the party candidate.“I will forever remain grateful to the party leadership, especially to Ugwuanyi, leader of the party in Enugu State, for finding me worthy to be the flag-bearer of the party,” he said.

Abba thanked all the persons who witnessed the inauguration, for leaving their tight schedules to witness the event and prayed God to bless them abundantly.He assured party faithful and supporters that 2023 general election would end in praises to God, as “all our party candidates would emerge victorious”.Abba explained that he chose Chief Tony Ugwu as his campaign Director General (DG) because all the party chieftains and faithful in the constituency gave him 100 per cent approval.They said Ugwu had the integrity, transparency, accountability, humility, acceptance and capacity to deliver.

Speaking, Ugwu said that he didn’t hesitate to accept the DG appointment because Abba is a good market that would be easy to sell to the public.“Abba has enviable track record of achievements and good human relation, that was why all delegates voted for him during the primary election.“Abba served Enugu State PDP meritoriously for many years as party state chairman.

“That’s why the party is using House of Rep position to reward and say thank you to him, so our victory is assured,” he said.Ugwu, the former Council Chairman of Nsukka LG, pledged that the campaign under his watch would be issue based and violence-free.Earlier, Chief Walter Ozioko, the Chairman of Nsukka LG, said he would use his position to mobilise residents so that PDP would record landslide in 2023 general elections.“PDP has been winning all elections in the past in the constituency so it would be a shame and a bad record that it was during my administration that the party lost constituency election in Nsukka/Igboeze-South,” Ozioko said.

NAN reports that the inauguration started with prayers and dedication of the campaign office to God by two catholic priests from St Paul Catholic Parish, Ede-Oballa, Nsukka, the parish where Abba worships.Chief Fabian Onah, the Chairman PDP in Nsukka LG, and Princess Chinwendu Ogbonna, the Chairman of PDP in Igboeze-South LG, led their members to the event (NAN)

