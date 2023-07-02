PDP Rep: 10th NASS won’t be mere rubber stamp

By Rita Iliya

Minna, July 1, 2023 (NAN) Malam Abubakar Buba, a member of the House of Representatives, has said that the 10th National Assembly “won’t be a mere rubber stamp to the executive arm of government”.

Buba, a PDP legislator, who represents Chachanga Federal Constituency in Niger, hinted that the opposition lawmakers would challenge policies of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) government.

He spoke in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Minna.

“Part of my campaign promises was to represent my constituency well and protect its interest.

“I belong to the minority side; we are going to scrutinise and challenge policies brought to the national assembly by the ruling APC. That is the essence of opposition.

“We are not going to sit down and watch the national assembly become a rubber stamp to the executive. We have sworn to protect the interests of our people,” he said.

He, however, said that his leadership style would be open with every decision based on the outcome of consultations with the constituents.

The federal lawmaker added that there would be no discrimination between indigenes and non-indigenes in his service delivery. (NAN)

