PDP remains dominant party in Cross River-Jarigbe

Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe (PDP – Cross River), says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained the dominant party in the state from the results of Saturday’s rerun elections in four Local Government Areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman, senate Committee on Gas, stated this in Calabar on Sunday while reacting to the results of two state constituencies rerun elections.

He said the results recorded by the PDP in Obudu and Yala II state constituencies in Northern senatorial district, was as a result of the people oriented programmes executed by members of the National Assembly from the district.

“We have once again shown that PDP remains the dominant party in my senatorial zone just as the people have demonstrated their confidence in us by voting for our candidates at the re-run polls.

“We, the members of the National Assembly from the zone will continue to fulfill our electoral promises to our constituents.

“I enjoin the winners to always imbibe the culture of working together for the benefit of our people, who have freely given us their mandates.

“I commend the people of the north for always standing with us in time as this. We shall not disappoint but always endeavour to meet your needs within the available limited resources,“he said.

Agom-Jarigbe defeated the immediate past Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade in the February 18, 2023 general elections for the Cross River North senatorial seat.(NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

