PDP releases timetable for fresh governorship primary in Abia

By Emmanuel Olorinuha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of a fresh Governorship Election Primary in Abia State.

This followed the death of its Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, on Wednesday.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Friday, said the decision was pursuant to the provisions of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the National Working Committee (NWC).

According to the timetable and schedule of activities released by the party, notice was given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, Jan. 27.

It also fixed sale of nomination forms for Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, fixing last day for the submission of already purchased forms for Feb. 1.

The screening of aspirants according to the party, will hold on Feb. 2 and Screening Appeal on Feb. 3.

It stated that fresh aspirants were permitted to participate in the current exercise alongside those who contested in the earlier primary.

”The State Congress (Gubernatorial Candidate Nomination) is also scheduled for Feb. 4,” it stated.

The party advised all its leaders, critical stakeholders, member and supporters in Abia State to be guided by the statement accordingly.(NAN)