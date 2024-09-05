PDP rejects hike in fuel price

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects the new increase in the pump price of petrol to about N1,000 per liter in various parts of the country.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2024 (NAN)The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects the new increase in the pump price of petrol to about N1,000 per litre in various parts of the country.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Thursday, described the hike in fuel price as thoughtless, especially at this time.

Ologunagba advised President Bola Tinubu to save the country from further socio-economic challenges by immediately reversing the latest increase in fuel price.

He said that Nigerians could not bear fuel price increase worsening effect on suffocating economic hardship which they currently faced.

The publicity secretary said that the secretive administration of the petroleum sector, and persistent increase in fuel price without due regard to the wellbeing of the people had implications.

He described the action as anti-people and a show of unconcern to the agonies of millions of Nigerians, who could no longer afford their daily meals, medications and basic support for families due to the high cost of living.

Ologunagba said that today, said that the majority of Nigerians lived below the poverty line, businesses were collapsing daily as the Naira now exchanged for over N1,600 to a Dollar with over 34 per cent inflation rate.

He said that the statistics were expected to rise further with the latest increase in the price of fuel.

“Our Party restates that with a deft, transparent and innovative management of resources and national refining capacity, petrol should not sell more than N250 per liter in Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)