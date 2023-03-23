PDP refers Ortom to disciplinary committee, suspends Fayose, Shema, Anyim, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has referred the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

This was made known in a statement on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary, PDP, Debo Ologunagba.

Ologunagba disclosed that the Committee also approved the suspension of tAyodele Fayose (Ekiti State), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina),

Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State), Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State), and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

He said,”The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after very extensive review of the affairs of our Party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) referred the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

“The NWC also approved the suspension of the following from the Party with effect from today, Thursday, March 23, 2023.

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.”