PDP reconstitutes Niger Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the reconstitution of the caretaker committee of the party in Niger.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday said that the NWC gave the approval on behalf of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC).

“The action of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).”

According to Ologbondiyan, the reconstituted caretaker committee has Dr Akilu Indabawa as its chairman and Shima Ayati as secretary.

Other members of the committee include Timothy Jiya, Hussaini Garba, Abbas Waziri, Adamu Wanigi, Alhaji Gambo Ladan, Hamisu Jankaro and Hajiya Asabe Katcha.

He said that the new caretaker committee was charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in the state from Nov. 5 until a new executive committee is elected, for a period not exceeding 90 days.

Ologbondiyan enjoined all leaders and members of PDP in Niger to be guided accordingly and continue to work together in line with the manifesto of the great party and visions of its founding fathers.”(NAN)