PDP reconstitutes Kaduna State Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dissolved the Kaduna State Caretaker Committee of the party and reconstituted a new committee.

The Party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday, said the decision was taken on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Ologbondiyan said the action of the NWC was according to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution, 2017, as amended.

He said that the newly constituted Caretaker Committee would be chaired by Bashir Dutsenma and Ali Abdullahi as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are Abdullahi Kaina, Dr Bashir Maru, Timothy Golu, Babangida Roni and Mohammed Sule.

“The new Caretaker Committee is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the Party in Kaduna State until a new Executive Committee is elected, for a period not exceeding 30 days (one month).

“The NWC enjoins all leaders and members of our great party in Kaduna State to continue to work together, particularly as the people of Kaduna State are rallying with our party to rescue their state from the stranglehold of the APC,” he said. (NAN)