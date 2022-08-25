PDP ready to takeover Cross River in 2023: Chairman

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it ready to takeover Cross River from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Mr Venatius Ikem, state PDP Chairman said this in Calabar on Thursday when he received the report of the reconciliation committee of the party.

Ikem said that the 2023 general election was a time for the party to rescue the state from the APC.

“Our people are groaning under a horrible leadership and it is up to us to extricate from this dungeon that we have all found ourselves.

“As a party, we are ready and we will be united in the pursuance of rescuing our state from poor governance,” he said.

Speaking on the committee’s report, Ikem who assured that the recommendations would be implemented, urged members of the committee not to rest until victory was achieved by the party.

“I must commend you for a job we done even without looking at the report. While you were going round the state, we were privy to what was happening,” he stated.

Earlier, Mr Effiok Cobham, the chairman of the committee, said that far reaching recommendations were made that would ensure victory for the party, if implemented.

He acknowledged that there were bound to be aggrieved persons after each party primaries, saying however, that the strength of the party was in the unity of its members.

Cobham, a former deputy governor of the state, said that the committee achieved successes in its assignment by visiting aggrieved party members across the state.

“However, we won’t say that we have reconciled all aggrieved members, but we achieved more than what we set out for ourselves and the reconciliation is still ongoing and our recommendations are implementable.

“If implemented, they will enhance the chances of the party in the 2023 general elections,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

