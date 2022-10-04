PDP ready for issue-based campaign – Council

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council says it is ready for an issue-based campaign to mobilise support from Nigerians for the 2023 general election.

The Director General of the Campaign Council and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State stated this when he inspected Atiku/Okowa Campaign office in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that arraignments have been concluded for council to have a successful inauguration of the campaign on Monday, Oct. 10 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

“Our campaign is going to be issue-based. We are going to be marketing our candidates based on the program that we brought out, which is generally solution based.

”We seek for the collaboration of Nigerians and the understanding as we go about campaigns.

“As I said, ours is going to be based on issues and we seek to have violence free electoral process. In any case, our principal has been known to be a peaceful man and his personality speaks for him as a gentleman,” he said.

Tambuwal who described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as a man with experience in governance, said he was well prepared to provide the required leadership for the country.

“I believe none of the rest of the candidates can match. This is not the time for Nigerians to go for trial and error.

“It is time for Nigerians to give it to the person that has been tested and who has experience to do a good job.

“A man who would from day one hit the ground running as we have done for the inauguration of campaign council the very day INEC lifted the ban on campaigns for presidential election campaign on Sept. 28,” he said.

On the internal rift facing the party,Tambuwal said that all was been resolved.

“We’re not involved in a war of attrition. It is a political disagreement and we’re working to resolve all of those issues,” he said.

Asked about the popularity of PDP in South East, he said that PDP remained the number one party in the region.

“We’ve traveled throughout the nooks and crannies of this country.

“Only last week, we were in Enugu the political capital of that region for consultations. No state during the consultation was left out.

“So, we’re very prepared to go into the South East and we believe that we’re still the number one candidate for the southeast and we are going to consult everywhere in all of the six political zones of the country,” he said. (NAN)

