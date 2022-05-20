PDP Primary: Stakeholders urge NWC to respect will of Anambra people

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State have urged the party leadership to uphold the will of Anambra people by adopting delegates in the list produced from party’s ward and local government congresses in the state.

The former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Olisa Metuh, made the call while speaking with newsmen shortly after the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) members met with stakeholders of PDP Anambra Chapter.

Metuh disclosed that the meeting with the NWC was specifically aimed at resolving challenges within PDP Anambra State which had lingered for about three months.

He said the PDP Anambra State stakeholders believed that there was no issue, but for the NWC to endorse the delegates list produced from the ward and state congresses for the party’s primary.

“We had a ward Congress, Local Government Congress all recognised by NWC and backed with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) report.

“The only thing remaining is for the NWC to go ahead and conduct the state Congress and primaries for us.

“Surprisingly and curiously, they choose to delay the process on grounds that there is a court order to recognise a different faction. However, later, a court judgment recognised and affirmed the same list backed by the INEC report.

“But we have noticed the unwillingness on the part of the NWC and the national chairman to proceed.

“We decided to go to the public and plead with the national chairman and the NWC as the custodians of the party administration, to please effect the will of the people and recognise the ward and local government Congresses as recognized by the court judgement.

“It is imperative for the national chairman and the NWC to obey that list which is the wish of the people. Any other thing will mean that there is a conspiracy to throw our state into a confusion and uphold Godfather over the will and wishes of Anambra people.”

Metuh said that democracy belongs to the people. The people have spoken, saying we all know what the people want, know the direction they want to go to in the national convention.

“We are pleading with the NWC to come to our aid, by backing the will of the people in Anambra state.”

Metuh said there should be any reluctant to use the list follow the INEC report, court order and the commitment of party under to conduct very transparent, free and fair convention.

“We pray that God will give the National PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, the courage to sustain the results that will come up with a transparent process that is our prayer, may God give him courage to sustain it,” Metuh said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

