PDP primary election to be broadcast live tomorrow on Channels TV, AIT, others

Share the news













The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Primary Election to decide the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State will be broadcast live on Channels Television, Africa Independent Television (AIT) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), among others.

The primary election is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is seeking reelection for a second term in office, is a leading contender for the party’s ticket.

The PDP had adopted the indirect mode of primary election, reassuring strict compliance to the Edo State Government’s Gazette on political gatherings, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Related