PDP Primary: Ekwunife, Oduah, set to retain senatorial seat as Chris Uba emerge candidate in Anambra

Sen. Uche Ekwunife and Stella Odua on Friday emerged the flag bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra Central and Anambra North Senatorial Districts in the state.

Ekwunife being the sole aspirant for picked the PDP ticket in the zone while Chief Chris Ubah emerged PDP candidate for Anambra South Senatorial District.

The primary elections for the Anambra North and South Senatorial Districts were held at Marble Arch Hotel, Awka.

Mr Alfred Isename, PDP Returning Officer for the senatorial primary contest said the winners polled the highest number of valid votes cast by the delegates.

Announcing the results, Isename said Uba polled a total of 338 votes to emerge winner for Anambra South over Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Nnekegwo Unaegbu and Queen Peace who scored three, seven and four votes respectively.

Obinna Uzoh scored zero votes in the contest.

Isename said Oduah polled 278 votes to clinch the ticket for Anambra North ahead of Mr Tony Nwoye and Mr John Okechukwu who scored one vote and zero vote respectively.

Isename said the exercise was in full compliance with the party constitution and the Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines.

In a reaction, Uba thanked the delegates for finding him worthy to fly the party’s flag and assured that he would work in the overall interest of Anambra South.

Odua thanked the delegates for electing her and pledged to continue her good works in the senate if elected. (NAN)

