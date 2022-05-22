PDP primaries: Rep. Chukwuegbo wins ticket for Enugu South/Enugu North constituency

By Emmanuel Acha

The member, representing Enugu South/Enugu North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Ofor Chukwuegbo on Sunday emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in the constituency.

Chukwuegbo polled 69 votes to defeat seven other contestants in the primaries.

The other contestants and their votes are: Miss Nneka Phillips (one), Mr Emma Onoh (one), Mr Ndubuisi Agbo (two), Mr John Okechukwu (four) and Mr Emeka Edeh (two).

Others are Mr Nnadi Kelechi (nil) and Mr Friday Ugwu (nil).

The Returning Officer, Mr Mmaduakor Ozor, who declared the results, described the process as peaceful and transparent.

However, the leader of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observer team, Mrs Patricia Ezeugwu, said that she had no opinion to share on the credibility of the process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was mild drama prior to collation of results when a supporter of the winner of the primaries announced himself as the agent of Phillips.

However, Phillips, who was among the only two contestants present during the exercise, flared up and shouted: “No! You cannot be my agent. I have my agent here”.

Phillips then presented one Miss Prisca Okeke as her agent after the imposter retreated.

In an interview with NAN, Phillips described the process as not free, fair and credible.

“No! The exercise cannot be free and fair but I want to reserve my comments for now,” she said.

However, Chukwuegbo described the process as credible, free and fair. (NAN)

