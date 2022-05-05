PDP Primaries: Obaseki urges leaders, aspirants to be united

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has advised leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and House of Assembly aspirants to be more united ahead of party primaries.

Obaseki made the call in Benin City on Wednesday while addressing the 162 Edo House of Assembly (EDHA) aspirants and leaders of the party drawn from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that the people should not be their own opponents but work together to achieve a common goal.

“We should be united and not be our own opponent; the way we go about this primary is very important, it will depend what the outcome of the election will be.

“We have 24 seats in the EDHA and 162 people are contesting. At the end, majority will not get the position. We have long nine months to prepare and campaign and the journey will not be easy nor cheap,” he said.

The governor said that aspirants should conserve their energy for this process and work in unity to win the forthcoming state House of Assembly election.

”Come 2023, PDP will select candidates to contest for the position against candidates from other parties.

“For contestation at this level, we can’t be our own opponents. We all will rally round to support those that emerge in the primary and together we will win the election,” he said.

Obaseki called on party members to shun politics of bitterness that might be a fallout from the primary, but unite to win the House of Assembly election and president of the Senate.

He also said that aspirants should guard against excessive spending targeted toward winning an election because it would be dangerous when such aspirant does not win.

He assured all the aspirants of his neutrality in the build up to primary elections in spite of several calls received.

The governor called on the aspirants to be strong and not go into the contest weak.

Earlier, the state’s PDP Chairman, Mr Tony Azeigbemi, said that 162 people returned their forms out of the 164 aspirants that made purchased and they were screened and cleared to contest primary.

One of the House of Assembly aspirants, Mrs Magdalene Ogbebulu, called on the party to ensure that only candidates who could win elections should emerge during the party primaries on May 7.

Ogbebulu said that the process of the party primaries should be credible and transparent. (NAN)

