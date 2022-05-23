PDP Primaries: Ex-minister, Abdullahi, clinches senatorial ticket for Kwara Central

By Abiodun Esan

Former minister of Sports, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, has been elected as the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for Kwara Central Senatorial district.

Abdullahi was elected through a consensus arrangement and affirmation by delegates at the PDP’s senatorial primary that held at Mariam Event Centre, Ilorin, on Monday.

Mr Hashim Jimoh, a national officer that conducted the primary, announced Abdullahi as the winner, having been returned unopposed.

Similarly, a former senator, Rafiu Ibrahim was elected as the PDP’s flag bearer for Kwara South Senatorial District.

Ibrahim also emerged through affirmation at the primary that was held in Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP chairman in Kwara South, Mr Bisi Fakayode, raised up Ibrahim’s hand after the delegates affirmed his election.

In Kwara North, delegates did not agree on consensus, and opted for election to choose the candidate for the senatorial ticket.

Two aspirants, Mr Adamu Bawa from Batonu axis, and Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi from Nupe axis, are the contestants.

Reacting to his nomination, Abdullahi thanked the delegates for their trust in him

He promised not to disappoint them if given the mandate to represent the district at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly. (NAN)

