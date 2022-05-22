PDP primaries: Aspirants hail watertight security

By Adeoti Okunlola, Olayinka Olawale/ Edith Offiong

Some PDP aspirants for House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives seats in Surulere Constituency I, Lagos State, have expressed hope for free, fair and credible primaries.

The aspirants made their views known in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday at No. 67, Adelabu St., Surulere, venue of the primaries.

NAN observed presence of heavily-armed security personnel, including the police, army and civil defence corps, to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Mr Akinkunmi Thomas, a House of Representatives aspirant, who hailed the security arrangement, said that everything was set for the primaries.

Thomas said the process was fine, including the security arrangements, adding that, apart from the delay which had been addressed by the party excutives, there were no flaws yet.

He said he was hopeful of emerging the candidate of the party for the seat.

The aspirant also said that if he emerged the winner, he would focus more on finding a lasting solution to problems in the power sector.

”I am hopeful that at the end of the day, victory belongs to me.

“If I win, I hope to focus on the power sector and will lobby to give to the people 15 -17 hours of power supply.

”The process is fine, the security is tight and no flaws yet,” he said.

Another aspirant, Mr Suleiman Thompson (Lagos State House of Assembly), said he was also hopeful that the primaries would be free and fair.

Thompson praised security personnel and party officials for efforts to ensure a smooth conduct of the primaries.

”The security here is tight, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) is on ground and other security agents. I give them kudos for the security arrangement. I believe we will get it done soon.

”We are very confident it will be a wonderful day and it will hopefully be free and fair.

Abdulateef Sanni said his Is positive and hopeful of winning the primaries.

”I am prepared for whatever comes out of it and ready to embrace peace,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Williams Awinla-Banigo, a PDP chieftain, told NAN that the delay was caused by what he alleged to be internal issues in the party, but which were being addressed.

Awinla-Banigo, who also expressed hope for a free and fair primaries, urged the aspirants to embrace peace at the outcome of the primaries.

He said that aspirants should not see the outcome of the process as ‘a do or die affair’.

”It is just like a football game between Arsenal and Chelsea. One person will win, while the other will lose.

”The important thing is to embrace each other and work together for the good of the party. Don’t engage in politics of bitterness,” he said.

Mr imafidon francis, the PDP ward chairman, Stadium/Igbaja ward, expressed confidence in the party to conduct free and credible primaries.

He said four aspirants were contesting for the house of representatives ticket while two others were contesting for state house of assembly.

Mr Jamiu Awofala, Vice Chairman, PDP, Surulere LGA, said all was set for the primaries which held on Sunday.

NAN correspondents monitoring the process in Surulere reports that the primaries did not start in the two constituencies in the area as at the time of filing this report at about 3:25 p.m. (NAN)

