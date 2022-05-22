PDP Primaries: Aspirant assures of peaceful election despite delay in Agege

By Kazeem Akande

Mr Sola Osolana, one of the aspirants of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Federal House of Representatives, has assured the delegates and party members of a peaceful exercise, despite the delay in the conduct of the primaries.

Osolana gave the assurance during an interview with newsmen at Agege, one of the venues for the party’s primaries on Sunday.

“We are sure the election is going to be conducted peacefully, in both constituencies, though there is delay in the exercise, but we are sure that all will end well at the end of the day.

“Logistics and other party issues, may be the factors delaying the process, but we are sure that the exercise will be conducted peacefully,” he assured.

Mr Olayiwola Otun, the PDP Chairman, Agege Local Government, stated that the delegates had long been on standby, waiting for the state executives.

According to him, there is no response yet from the state executives concerning the primary elections.

He said that party members were awaiting the returning officers from the party Secretariat.

On his part, Mr Moshood Salaudeen, the PDP Ward C Chairman in Agege, said delegates had been on ground as early as 10.00 a.m. waiting for the electoral officer from the state chapter of the party, to conduct the election.

“The INEC party members and other observers had also been on ground, but for some undiclosed reasons, the election was delay. However, we are sure that the whole process will come in good shape,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC, delegates and party members were on standby at Agege, waiting for the party’s electoral officers to commerce the conduct of the election. (NAN)

