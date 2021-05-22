PDP postpones rally for Kaduna LG poll in honour of late COAS

The Democratic Party (PDP), postponed its campaign rally Kaduna LG poll, in honor  Lt-Gen Attahiru Ibrahim, Chief Army Staff and other senior officers who died in ’s .


This contained in a statement by the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Abraham Cator in Kaduna on Saturday.


“The PDP regrets to announce to its supporters across the state, especially its chairmanship flag bearers, the cancellation its rally, campaigns and flags to its Candidates, scheduled May 22.


“The postponment in honour of the fatal helicopter crash, near the Kaduna International Airport which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim and 8 others.


“The party sympathises with the families of the late Army Chief and the 8 others, as well as the and Kaduna State Government the irreparable loss.


“While regretting the cancellation of the event, all local government party chairmen, stakeholders chairmen, as well as local government chairmanship candidates are expected to come to the state party secretariat at 11 a.m. prompt for briefing,” he said. (NAN)

