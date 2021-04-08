The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to work with the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa to deepen democracy in Africa.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, made the pledge when he received the South African High Commissioner, Thamsanqa Mseleku at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Secondus in a statement by his Media Aide, Ike Abonyi, said that the party had a lot to learn from ANC, which he described as a mass movement.

He said that Nigeria had a lot to learn from South Africa in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

The chairman, who listed insecurity as the biggest problem facing Nigeria today, urged international community to assist the country in tackling the challenge.

“Nigeria is distressed as a result of the security challenge. We need help from anybody, who can help in ideas and other logistics to bring peace in the land,” he said.

Secondus commended South Africa government, particularly President Cyril Ramaphosa for the uncommon interest showed in Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala that led to her victory at the contest for the World Trade Organization, WTO, Director-General.

Responding, the High Commissioner, Mseleku, expresed the desire of South Africa government to continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Mseleku said that Nigeria and South Africa must come together to save the continent pointing out that “there is no hope for the continent if the two countries fails to work together.”

The high commissioner also observed the frequent movement of politicians from one party to the other.

He noted that South Africa suffered similar thing in the past until it found a stabilising way by removing carpeting crossing in its constitution.(NAN)

