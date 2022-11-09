PDP: Ortom, others woo Bauchi governor

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue alongside three other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday paid solidarity visit to their counterpart of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ortom was accompanied in the visit by Nyesome Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Ortom, who is also the leader of the PDP Governors’ Integrity Group, otherwise called PDP – G5, met Mohammed behind closed doors at the Government House, Bauchi.

Wike, who spoke on behalf of the leader of the team, appologised on behalf of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde, who could not make the trip due to other engagements outside the country.

He said the visit was in solidarity to fraternise with Mohammed over the recent happenings between him and the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“We are here to find out how things are with him, and if there are areas we could offer useful advice to him.

“Whatever affects him, affects us generally and that is why we came and nothing more than that,” he said.

Responding, Mohammed said he was highly impressed and happy to receive his counterparts on a solidarity visit, stressing that, “it is a home coming.

“They call themselves the integrity group and I’m supposed to be with them but they excommunicated me for some reasons best known to them.

“I’m highly connected with each and everyone of them. There is hardly a day that I don’t call or speak to one of them because in politics, you go with the people you share things in common.

“One thing, I appreciate about them is that they look at your challenges. Their own particular ideas, principles may be slightly different from mine but certainly, I bear and feel their pains as much as they do feel my own pains.

“We share so much in common with you and you know I have challenges in Bauchi State. The challenges of anti-party, challenges of undercutting some of the treachery and mischief,” he said.

Mohammed said the visit availed him opportunity to confide some of his worries, fears and apprehensions. (NAN)

