PDP optimistic of victory in 2023, in spite of governors defection

June 30, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics



 The Peoples Democratic (PDP) says it is optimistic victory in , in spite defection some governors the ruling All Progressives (APC).

The PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus stated while reacting the defection Gov. Bello Matawalle Zamafara  APC in Abuja.

“The APC is going after our governors, while we are going after the masses of the country.

“The governors have vote, but we are after the people, the masses, the people.

“The masses are solidly behind us. The masses are for the PDP and we stand here state clearly that we shall form new government come    because of the masses and not because of the governors, ” he said.

Secondus said most of the governors left the PDP for fear of intimidation.

He said the was however,  happy that most of the masses in their states especially did not leave with them.

“From all indications, Matawalle has lost memory of how he came to become the governor of Zamfara.

“ Matawalle needs  to be reminded that no law allows him to cross over to any other with the statutory given to PDP through the ballot box.

“As already established, the provisions of the (as amended) and the standing of the Supreme Court is unambiguous on who owns the .

“A combined reading of Section 221 of the as the pronouncements of the Supreme Court in Faleke . INEC (2016) is clear.

“It is clear in that it is the political party that stands for election, that votes scored in election belong to the political party and that the candidate nominated to contest at an election by his party, acts only as the agent of his party.”

Secondus cautioned the state lawmakers, not to allow themselves to be pushed into losing their seats by defecting to APC.

“There is no division in the PDP to warrant  defection of any of our lawmakers.

“The PDP hopes that Matawalle as well as members of the National and State Assembly from Zamfara will take caution,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the dissolution of the state executive committee of the party by the NWC in line with the of Section 29 (2)(b) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).(NAN)

