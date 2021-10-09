PDP NWC says Dan Orbih’s suspension, a nullity

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has described the purported suspension of the party National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party as “a nullity“.

The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, Friday in Abuja.

The said that noted with serious concerns the pronouncements of certain members in the Edo chapter of the party.

said that while the national leadership noted the and complaints raised by some in Edo it, however, enjoined the chapter to be guided by the provisions of the party`s constitution.

urged them to be guided by the party constitution with regard to imposition of sanctions party officers any level,  stressing that the rules were and must be adhered to.

“Consequently, the purported suspension of Orbih, a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of party, by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party statutorily beyond its powers and to that effect a nullity.

“The NWC, however, assures (all) that taking strong steps to ensure amicable resolution of all and ensure that the interests of all members in the chapter are protected,”  Ologbondiyan said.

The urged all members in Edo to united and focused, especially the time that Nigerians were looking up to the party for direction ahead of the 2023 general elections.(NAN) 

