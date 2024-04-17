PDP NWC passes Vote of Confidence on Damagum

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a Vote of Confidence on the party’s Acting National Chairman, Mr Umar Damagum.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the vote of confidence was passed at the NWC’s 584th meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said the decision was based on Damagum’s efforts aimed at repositioning the PDP as the main opposition party in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Executive Council meeting of the party had be slated for Thursday to either affirm Damagum as the Chairman or appoint a replacement.

Damagum was appointed as the Acting Chairman following the suspension of the former chairman,

Chief Iyorcha Ayu in 2023.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha