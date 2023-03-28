PDP NWC congratulates party’s Governors-Elect

…Assures of victory in Adamawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Ogun, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated all Governors-elect so far declared on the platform of the Party.

The National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Ologunagba stated,”The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates all Governors-elect so far declared on the platform of the Party for their well-deserved victory at the election.

“The NWC congratulates Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Oyo State counterpart, Engr. Seyi Makinde FNSE for their re-election which came as a resounding testimony and recognition of their massive achievements in their respective States in line with the manifesto, policies and programmes of the PDP.”

He noted that the NWC also congratulated Governors-elect; Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Pastor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State), Similanayi Fubara (Rivers State), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State) and Peter Mba (Enugu State).

“Our Party is optimistic of decisive victory at the conclusion of the governorship election in Adamawa State where results already declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) place Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in clear lead as well as in Kebbi State where our candidate, Gen. Aminu Bande enjoys overwhelming popularity.

“We are indeed proud of our Governors-elect, whose victories at the election is a conformation of the confidence and trust reposed on them by their people given their proven integrity, capacity, experience and proficiencies for purposeful and result-driven administration in their respective States,” he stated.

Ologunagba stressed that the PDP is not relenting in the determination to retrieve “our stolen governorship mandate in Nasarawa, Ogun, Kaduna and other States where our candidates were deprived of their victory by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in connivance with compromised INEC officials.

“The NWC charges the Governors-elect to ensure to hit the ground running upon their inauguration in tandem with the guiding philosophy of the PDP in delivering good governance to the people.”