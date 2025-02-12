PDP-NWC affirms Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary, replacing embattled Sen. Samuel Anyanwu.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said in a statement in Abuja that the decision was made during the committee’s meeting on Wednesday.

Ologunagba stated that the NWC extensively considered a memo dated 11th February, presented by the party’s acting National Chairman, regarding the office of the National Secretary.

He explained that the committee thoroughly reviewed attached documents, including a High Court of Enugu’s declaratory judgment and a Court of Appeal ruling recognising Udeh-Okoye.

Ologunagba added that the committee also considered legal opinions from former minister, Dr Kabiru Turaki, and the PDP’s National Legal Adviser before reaching its decision.

“After due consideration, the NWC overwhelmingly recognises and confirms Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP,” he said.

He noted that the decision fully complied with the Court of Appeal’s ruling, as no higher court had issued a superseding judgment or order on the matter.

According to him, the NWC has begun transmitting its resolution affirming Udeh-Okoye’s position to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies.

“The NWC commends all party organs, leaders, and stakeholders for their steadfastness, respect for the rule of law, and loyalty to the PDP during this critical time,” he stated.

He reassured members that the NWC would remain guided by the PDP’s Constitution (as amended in 2017), operational guidelines, and the party’s founding vision.

Meanwhile, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, in a telephone interview, said that Udeh-Okoye’s affirmation was the decision of Ologunagba and a few others, not the NWC.

Anyanwu insisted that the NWC had not met to discuss the matter, claiming it was only deliberated upon via a WhatsApp platform, and that the issue remained in court.

“The NWC never met; this is Ologunagba and a few others’ position. The matter was only discussed on WhatsApp. The NWC has not formally met on it,” he said.

The PDP Governors’ Forum and the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) had earlier called on the NEC to implement the court ruling recognising Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary. (NAN)