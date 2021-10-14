PDP: North Central leaders support party’s zoning plan

The PDP North Central Leaders of thought rose from a meeting earlier this week with a resolve to throw its weight behind the party at the national level particularly, the decision of the zoning committee to zone the National Chairmanship position to the North.

Its spokesperson Mrs. Patricia Nghargbu explained that in doing this, they believe that any zone within the North Central States can produce a competent leader who will drive the party’s vision in the next dispensation aiming to rescue the country from the current clutches of directionless governance.

The decision, the statement released after the meeting said was “a further prove that the party as always, is in sync with the sentiments that reverberate across all segments of our beloved nation and would do all within its competence to ensure Nigeria not only survives, but thrives in peace, harmony, national cohesion and development focused; where everyone of us is capable and is contributing to its progress.”

Meanwhile, the North-Central PDP leaders of thought used the opportunity to pass a vote of confidence on the Chairman Board of Trustees of the Party, Senator Walid Jibrin and his team which still has two years to run out its current tenure.

Similarly, the group according to the spokesperson, wishes to state “that … unequivocally, that we have confidence in Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and trust that the obstacles he is experiencing in governance will wane soon.

‘We call on our distinguished former senate president Dr David Mark to rise and contest for the position of National Chairman of our great party and implore all right-thinking party men and women to support him as a stabilizer and nationalist who has been tested and we trust him”.

Considering, that the North-Central region of Nigeria is blessed with numerous men and women with the capacity to lead, we, the North-Central PDP leaders of thought assure all candidates from the region of our support especially those that have distinguished themselves, should the lot fall on them.

The North-Central PDP leaders of thought is a group of persons that believe in one Nigeria, where peace and justice reign.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Dr Iyorchia Ayu has been endorsed as the consensus national chairman of PDP at a meeting of northern stakeholders.

