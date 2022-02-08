PDP nominates Lau as Senate Deputy Minority Leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Sen. Shuaibu Lau (PDP-Taraba) as the new Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate.

This is contained in a letter by the PDP National Chairman, Mr Iyorcha Ayu, read at Tuesday’s plenary.



Ayu said that Lau would replace Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha who has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Following the defection of Sen.Emmanuel Bwacha to the ruling APC, the PDP Senate caucus has nominated as his replacement, Sen. Shuaibu Lau.

“Lau is from Taraba in the North East geo-political zone of the country, where the position has been zoned.



“The PDP Senate caucus has duly informed the National Headquarters of the party, in view of which we so communicate to you.We believe that Lau will be an asset to the leadership of the Senate.

“Thank you and accept the assurances of our highest regards,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bwacha at plenary formally defected to APC, bringing the number of APC Senators to 70, while the PDP has 38 and Young Progressives Party (YPP) has only one.



The Senator said that his decision to leave the opposition party was conveyed sequel to a point of order raised during plenary.

“In view of my desire for equal competition, and about my desire to enjoy the full operations of my fundamental human rights, Mr President.

“I want to announce this day, that as King Solomon said, there’s a time for everything; now is a time for me to leave the PDP.



“Mr President, I say I have opportunity to breathe freely because of a deliberate isolation and huge division and factionalisation in the party in my state.

“Mr President, I had to leave because I seek to breathe better. This day, I announce henceforth my exit from the PDP, and to join the governing party because of the visible presence of the party in my Senatorial District,” he said



Bwacha added:“I say this without fear of contradiction that my constituents are happy about this movement because of what they have seen on ground in Taraba South Senatorial District.



“So, we make bold to pay the PDP back by ensuring that better days are ahead for the party in Taraba.”(NAN)

