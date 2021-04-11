PDP needs right candidate, unity in Anambra governorship race- Aspirant

April 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Dr Ifedi Okewnna, Peoples () Aspirant for Anambra 2021 , says the candidate and working in unity are critical factors for the party to regain power in the state.

Okewnna stated this while with newsmen shortly after submitting expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Saturday.

He said one of the major reasons had not been able to regain power in Anambra was disunity among party members after primaries  of the party.

“I know that one of our greatest is that we are always factionalised after the primary . This time around, we put in more effort and ensure that we are not divided.

“If I get the party’s ticket, I unite all the contending forces in the state. When that happens, we go to the united and victory is sure,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the number of aspirants contesting for the party’s ticket would not be a challenge.

“We are 15 aspirants. I remember there was a time that we were up to 40. There is nothing to worry about,” Okewnna said.

He, however, advised  party leaders and delegates in the state to ensure that the candidate emerged from the  primaries.

He urged the state delegates to vote wisely at the party primary .

“PDP been out of power for 16 years in Anambra, we cannot afford to loss power for another eight years,” he added. (NAN)

