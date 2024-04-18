PDP NEC meeting will not discuss party’s chairmanship – Caucus

The National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says issues relating to the appointment of the party’s national chairman will not be listed for discussion at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting holding by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this while addressing newsmen after the party’s caucus meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the matter was not slated for discussion because it was not considered at the caucus meeting.

He said that the PDP national chairmanship could, however, be tendered for the meeting of the committee yet to be fixed.

“The caucus did not consider that issue of leadership because we considered that at this time there are so many issues that are involved about the leadership. So, that issue was referred to the next NEC meeting.

“So, what we are taking to the Thursday’s NEC , the issue of leadership of the party is not one of them, but the caucus has considered the issues that the National Working Committee (NWC) brought before it,” he said.

He said that by implication, the incumbent, Umar Damagum, would continue in acting capacity until the next meeting of NEC after that of the Thursday.

Ologunagba said that the advice was that it was important for the party to allow more consultations on that issue

“We as a party must be united and those issues are not such as to divide us, knowing fully well that we are going to follow our constitution, in line with our succession plan, having regard to the circumstances we find ourselves.

“We recognise the situation as it happened in terms of where we are, with the court processes and we want to be sure that we are taking every action will engender unity and will be in consonant with our constitution,” he said.

Earlier, Ologunagba said that the caucus meeting at its 44th meeting, deliberated on the local government, ward and state congresses as it began to prepare for them.

He said that congresses were expected to hold between June and August.

He said that the caucus, at the meeting, approved that the NWC should reconstitute the party disciplinary and reconciliation standing committees to rejig the proceedings with all issues within the party.

“The caucus also extended the life of the party’s Constitution Review Committee for us to accommodate new suggestions to amend the constitution of the party.

“Caucus also considered various ways of fundraising for the party through membership drive, investments and other issues that the NWC will work on and of course come back to NEC for approval.

“Finally, the caucus commended the party, particularly the NWC, for rebranding of the party’s logo, which of course, is inclusive and more dynamic for more membership drive for the party,” Ologunagba said.

Earlier, Ologunagba told newsmen that the issue of Rivers State Caretaker Committee list was raised at the earlier meeting of PDP Governors by the NWC and it was resolved that a political solution should be applied to resolve them.

He said that consequently, the PDP Governors’ Forum directed that the NWC of the PDP revisit the issue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the caucus meeting was attended by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who was attending the party function for the first time after the 2023 general elections.

Others at the meeting include Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Gov. Sim Fubura of Rivers; Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Adulphus Wabara and former Governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido.

(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha