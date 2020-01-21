PDP National VC to contest Ondo guber seat

Chief Eddy Olafeso, PDP National Vice-Chairman (South-West), aspiring to fly the party’s governorship flag in Ondo State, says he will make life better for the citizens if he becomes the governor.

Olafeso made this known on Tuesday in Okitipupa while reeling out his six points agenda tagged: “Ondo 2020 New Deal”.

“I will improve on the socioeconomic situation of the state and eventually improve the wellbeings of residents in the state, if I become the PDP candidate and eventually elected by the good people of the state as their governor.

“My understanding of the sociological and political dynamics is the compelling need to arrest the worrying slides in people’s behavioural patterns and infrastructure decay in the state,’’ he said.

Olafeso said his new deal was premised on a clear vision and new direction hinged on a six-point agenda: “Human Capital Development, Agriculture, Infrastructure Development, Security, Job Creation and Power’’.

He said that they would be implemented for residents to benefit dividends of democracy better than what they were currently enjoying. (NAN)