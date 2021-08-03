PDP National Reconciliation C’tte Chairman, Saraki, others meet in Ibadan

Sen. Bukola Saraki, Chairman, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation Committee, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, former Senate President and Liyel Imoke, former Governor of Cross Rivers, among others, on Tuesday stormed Ibadan,Oyo State, for a brief close door meeting with Gov. Seyi Makinde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the close door meeting which was less than 30 minutes was held at the courtesy room of the Governor’s office.Speaking with newsmen immediately after the meeting, Makinde said that journalists would be briefed at the end of the elaborate meeting scheduled to hold at the Government House later in the day.

NAN gathered from a reliable source that the committee was in Ibadan to meet factional leaders of the party on ways to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the party in the state.

