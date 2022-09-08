PDP National Presidential Campaign Council set – Ologunagba

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is set with its 2023 National Presidential Campaign Council list.

The party National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday night after the party National Caucus meeting in Abuja.

Ologunagba , who did not disclose details of the list, added that the party was ready for it Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Executive Council meetings scheduled for Thursday, where the list would be approved.

“The party is set to go and ready for the elections. We are ready for the Thursday BoT meeting and caucus meeting.

“All issues were resolved and we are happy as a party and we are ready to go because the mission to rescue and rebuild our country is going on in line with the plan of our party.

“We are set to go. We are ready. The organs of the party are working. You can see that PDP is truly a party.

“Every decision of this party is in line with the constitution of our party. We go through all processes through the organs of the part in line with all the regulations and the constitution, as provided for.

“We are doing well. We are happy. We are smiling. We are fine and we are set to go.

“Tomorrow, we will be going on with our BoT and NEC meeting, the campaign council is ready, in terms of the structures and we are ready to go,” Ologunagba said.

When asked why many of the party governors were absent at the meeting, Ologunagba said many were on holiday outside the country but were fully represented by their deputies.

Asked who would be Chairman of the Campaign Council, the party Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, quickly said “it will be made available after the Thursday meeting.”

Ologunagba, earlier in a chat with journalists, had denied a hint that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) asked Ayu to resign his chairmanship position at the NWC meeting held last Thursday.

Ologunagba said nothing of such was discussed at the NWC meeting, saying issues discussed were majorly the agenda of the NEC meeting, composition of the National Campaign Council, among others.

The caucus meeting was attended by PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, his Bauchi and Bayelsa counterparts, Governors Bala Mohammed and Duoye Diri, respectively.

Others were the Chairman and Secretary of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senators Walid Jibrin and Adolphus Wagbara, respectively; Deputy Governors of Edo and Benue, Philip Shuaibu and Benson Abounu respectively.

As the end of the meeting, some protesters converged outside the gate of the Akwa-Ibom Governor’s Lodge chanting “Ayu must go”; “We want justice in PDP” and “PDP National Chairman – North”.

Others read: “PDP BoT Chairman-North”; “PDP Presidential Candidate-North”,; PDP Governors Forum Chairman – North” and “Ayu respect yourself”.(NAN)

