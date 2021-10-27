PDP national convention: Party is handling litigations on delegates list – Okowa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Accreditation Sub-Committee, said are ongoing to litigations regarding the delegates list to the Oct. 30 national convention the party.

The Chairman the Sub-committee and Governor Delta, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, stated this during the sub-committee’s meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the party and its various committees for the convention are putting everything in place to ensure that the national convention is hitch-free.

Okowa assured that all issues regarding some states in court over conflicting delegates list will be amicably resolved.

“We are also trying to look at all the issues, including some people trying to stop some delegates at the court.

“But I think we are on top all that, we will handle it and at the end the day, by Thursday, we will have the total accredited number delegates.

“So, I will give you the number delegates when we meet on morning.

“We are not worried about what is going on, we always have a way resolving our issues and God is always with us.

“You can see that most the positions and aspirants are unopposed. So that shows you that the party is on course for a successful National Convention,” Okowa said.

He said that in Ekiti and one other state, PDP still has issues people contending in court as to whether some elected officials at the state should be on the list not.

He said that the party’s legal adviser will offer his advice on how to about the issue.

“We may likely not have conflicting delegates, but wherever we think that there is a court order, we have no choice than to exit delegates.

“Except for the statutory delegates, who by their right and positions held in the past are not by reasons election supposed to delegate,” he said.

Okowa said that no fewer than 3,000 delegates are expected at the national convention, adding that the delegates knew themselves.

Okowa also said the accreditation sub–committee was critical to the success the party’s national convention, addin that the sub-committee is working hard to get it right.

“We do realise that we get the process accreditation right, we will largely have gotten the convention right. We do not pray that we get it wrong,” Okowa said. (NAN)

